Varanasi, Nov 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) manifesto for the 2027 state Assembly elections, terming it "bundle of false promises".

Speaking at the NDTV's Creators' Manch here, the Chief Minister drew a comparison between the state of Uttar Pradesh's economy and its manufacturing sector under the previous SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments and that of it under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government, asserting that the state is today being led by youth.

"Akhilesh Yadav's so-called manifesto is actually a bundle of false promises. He has made numerous announcements, but people know that when he was in power, he never fulfilled what he promised. He had promised providing allowances to jobless youth in 2012 as well. But did he provide financial assistance or job to any of the unemployed? Did he ensure the safety of poor girls or women?" CM Adityanath asked.

The Chief Minister questioned the source of revenue for the promises made by the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP.

"They have not clarified what would be their source of revenue. During the Samajwadi Party government, Uttar Pradesh's annual budget was barely around Rs 3 lakh crore, yet they are now making promises worth Rs 4 lakh crore. If your own budget was smaller than your promises, where will the money come from? Why are they (SP) making such unrealistic announcements and misleading people with promises that cannot be fulfilled?" CM Adityanath asked.

The Chief Minister was of the view that the current BJP-led state government does not want to make Uttar Pradesh's youth dependent on unemployment allowances.

"We (BJP government) want to guarantee them (youth) employment opportunities. We want young people to become leaders of a new Uttar Pradesh. Our goal is not to turn youth only into job seekers but into job creators. Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only around 120 startups. Today, the state has more than 25,000 startups," he said.

Referring to the previous governments of the SP and BSP, CM Adityanath claimed, "Together, these governments could not provide as many jobs as we have provided between 2017 and 2026. We have personally handed appointment letters to young people and generated employment opportunities on a scale far greater than them."

He alleged that no one wanted to invest in Uttar Pradesh during the SP's tenure in 2016, whereas, according to CM Adityanath, the NDA government has so far received investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh.

"Of that, projects worth Rs 25 lakh crore have already been launched, and these investments are expected to provide direct employment opportunities to around 6.5 million young people in the MSME sector," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted that when India attained independence, the state was counted among the country's most prosperous ones, however, "When we came to power in 2017, Uttar Pradesh was being counted among the 'bimaru' (sick) states."

Asserting that the BJP-led government has restored the strength of the state, CM Adityanath added: "We have some of the country's best fertile land and abundant water resources. Our manufacturing strength was traditionally rooted in our MSME sector. When manufacturing grows alongside agriculture, the economy gains momentum and advances rapidly."

He mentioned that today, Uttar Pradesh has about 9.6 million MSME units, providing direct employment to around 32.5 million people.

"Whether it is the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, or the Congress, they could never have achieved this because they lacked both the vision and the willpower," he remarked.

The Chief Minister underlined that today, Uttar Pradesh is leading the way, and the youth of the state are no longer migrating elsewhere.

"They are showcasing their talent and creating opportunities within Uttar Pradesh itself," he said.

--IANS

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