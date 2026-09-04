Kichcha Sudeep pens note of gratitude to fans for their love on his birthday!

Bangalore, Sep 4 (IANS) Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has now penned a note of gratitude in the wake of the outpouring of love he received from fans on the occasion of his birthday.

The Kannada star, who took to his social media timelines to share his thoughts on the love that people had showed him on his birthday, said, "My heart is full. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who made my birthday so special. The love I received through your messages, calls, posts, and wishes has truly touched my heart. I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for each and every one of you."

He went on to add, "A special thank you to my fans, friends, colleagues, and everyone who took a moment to remember me and send their love. Your constant support, affection, and blessings mean the world to me and will always be my greatest strength."

The actor concluded the post saying, "I may not be able to reply to every wish personally, but please know that I have seen them, felt them, and cherished every bit of your love...EVERY BIT. Thank you for making my day so beautiful and memorable."

Interestingly, the makes of the actor’s upcoming period film had announced the title of the film as 'Devaraaya' on the occasion of his birthday. They had also released a title announcement video that showed the majestic look of the actor as Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishna Devaraaya.

The film is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner and is being presented by Priya Sudeep through Supriyanvi Picture Studio.

Taking to its X timeline to share the title announcement video, People Media Factory had said, "An EMPIRE that shaped history. A KING who defined an era. A LEGEND who lives beyond time. #PMFxSupriyanvi is #Devaraaya. Presenting the majestic Abhinaya Chakravarthy @KicchaSudeep as SRI KRISHNA DEVARAAYA. Happy Birthday #KichchaSudeepa."

The title announcement video offered a striking introduction to the world of 'Devaraaya', promising a film mounted on an impressive scale and steeped in historical grandeur. The glimpse immediately established an aura of magnificence, with Gowra Hari’s powerful and majestic score further elevating the visual experience.

The makers introduce Devaraaya through three powerful ideas- “An Empire that shaped history. A King who defined an era. A Legend who lives beyond time.” The words aptly capture the significance of Sri Krishna Devaraya, one of the most celebrated rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Sources in the know say that Sudeep, who is known for his commanding screen presence and ability to bring intensity to his characters, has undergone a majestic transformation for the role. His first look suggests a portrayal rooted in royalty, power and dignity, while the grand visual treatment hints at a larger historical narrative waiting to unfold. The film is scheduled to hit screens in December, 2027.

--IANS

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