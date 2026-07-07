Khushi Kapoor fulfils bridesmaid duties, helps sister Anshula Kapoor during her ‘sindoor’ moment at wedding

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor shared a heartwarming glimpse from her sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding.

The actress have a sneak peek into her fulfilling her bridesmaid duties during the emotional sindoor ceremony where she and sister Janhvi Kapoor lovingly stood by the bride's side, helping the groom Rohan put sindoor (vermilion) on Anshula.

Taking to her social media account, Khushi dropped a carousel of pictures from Anshula's intimate yet grand wedding celebrations and captioned the post, "And then they were married and lived happily ever afterrrrr."

The first picture showed groom Rohan Thakkar gently applying sindoor on Anshula's forehead as the bride burst into laughter. Standing beside the couple, Khushi was seen helping Anshula during the ritual by adjusting her hair and ensuring the sindoor ceremony was carried out smoothly.

Another picture featured Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi posing with the newlywed bride.

One of the images also captured both Janhvi and Khushi assisting the bride during the sacred ritual.

On Tuesday morning Anshula’s brother and actor Arjun Kapoor had penned am emotional note as Anshula was all set to embrace her new journey towards marital bliss.

Sharing pictures from the wedding festivities, Arjun had written, "To me you will always be mine, but now I have to let u go... Today you start ur new journey with ur partner & my heart mind & soul are so so happy seeing u smile. I have seen u grow up & become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way... I'm always here, always got ur back & always making sure the smile never leaves. Love u. Your Arjun Bhaiya."

--IANS

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