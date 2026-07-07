July 07, 2026 12:48 PM हिंदी

Khushi Kapoor fulfils bridesmaid duties, helps sister Anshula Kapoor during her ‘sindoor’ moment at wedding

Shilpa Shinde calls Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola 'lesbians': ‘Do ladkiyon main itna pyaar?’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor shared a heartwarming glimpse from her sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding.

The actress have a sneak peek into her fulfilling her bridesmaid duties during the emotional sindoor ceremony where she and sister Janhvi Kapoor lovingly stood by the bride's side, helping the groom Rohan put sindoor (vermilion) on Anshula.

Taking to her social media account, Khushi dropped a carousel of pictures from Anshula's intimate yet grand wedding celebrations and captioned the post, "And then they were married and lived happily ever afterrrrr."

The first picture showed groom Rohan Thakkar gently applying sindoor on Anshula's forehead as the bride burst into laughter. Standing beside the couple, Khushi was seen helping Anshula during the ritual by adjusting her hair and ensuring the sindoor ceremony was carried out smoothly.

Another picture featured Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi posing with the newlywed bride.

One of the images also captured both Janhvi and Khushi assisting the bride during the sacred ritual.

On Tuesday morning Anshula’s brother and actor Arjun Kapoor had penned am emotional note as Anshula was all set to embrace her new journey towards marital bliss.

Sharing pictures from the wedding festivities, Arjun had written, "To me you will always be mine, but now I have to let u go... Today you start ur new journey with ur partner & my heart mind & soul are so so happy seeing u smile. I have seen u grow up & become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way... I'm always here, always got ur back & always making sure the smile never leaves. Love u. Your Arjun Bhaiya."

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

GIFT City signs MoU with Vietnam's Da Nang financial hub to boost investment

GIFT City signs MoU with Vietnam's Da Nang financial hub to boost investment

Amit Rai’s ‘Ohh My Dog’ teaser brings back nostalgia with Amitabh Bachchan’s classic song

Amit Rai’s ‘Ohh My Dog’ teaser brings back nostalgia with Amitabh Bachchan’s classic song

Nearly 25 pc Indian firms feel workforce ready for AI as adoption accelerates

Nearly 25 pc Indian firms feel workforce ready for AI as adoption accelerates

Gauahar Khan shares romantic post for husband Zaid Darbar after defending him over Kushal Tandon's joke

Gauahar Khan shares romantic post for husband Zaid Darbar after defending him over Kushal Tandon's joke

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals BIL Mahesh Babu lnows Marathi, quips he secretly spied on the Shirodkar sisters for years

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals BIL Mahesh Babu knows 'Marathi', quips he secretly spied on the Shirodkar sisters for years

Matt Damon reveals he said ‘yes’ to ‘The Odyssey’ even before reading script

Matt Damon reveals he said ‘yes’ to ‘The Odyssey’ even before reading script

PM Modi, Indonesian Prez Subianto reaffirm commitment to peaceful Indo-Pacific: MEA

PM Modi, Indonesian Prez Subianto reaffirm commitment to peaceful Indo-Pacific: MEA

Ram Gopal Varma: 'Satluj' is not a film but a deep wound that will never heal! (Photo Credit: Ram Gopal Varma/X)

Ram Gopal Varma: 'Satluj' is not a film but a deep wound that will never heal!

Coast guards of India, Indonesia to work together to ensure maritime safety in Indian Ocean, says PM Modi

Coast guards of India, Indonesia to work together to ensure maritime safety in Indian Ocean, says PM Modi

SC refuses to entertain DMK plea over TVK leaders' remarks in Karur stampede case

SC refuses to entertain DMK plea over TVK leaders' remarks in Karur stampede case