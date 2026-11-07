November 07, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Khushi calls Janhvi Kapoor 'Best sister' for planning her dream birthday

Khushi calls Janhvi Kapoor 'Best sister' for planning her dream birthday

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor, who turned 26 on November 5, called Janhvi Kapoor the 'Best sister' for planning her dream birthday.

Khushi uploaded various glimpses from her birthday bash on Insta, where she can be seen enjoying a gala time with her friends and family.

Posing in a short printed summer dress, Khushi was seen standing in front of a board welcoming everyone to her birthday celebration. The board further had several cutouts of Khushi with various expressions.

From a bouncy castle to a unicorn-themed decor, to a special 'Cuddle a cow' corner, Khushi's birthday gave off fun vibes.

In one of the clips dropped by Khushi, she was seen cutting the cake, wearing wings, suggesting that he chose to dress as a fairy on her special day.

"Best bday evaaaaa (Unicorn, White heart, Heart hands, Sparkles, Smiling face with hearts and Woman dancing emoticons) Best sister @janhvikapoor for planning my dream bday hehehehe (sic)," she captioned the post.

Orry, who was also a part of the birthday bash, commented, "Now I know why my neck is hurting...I was so scared wondering what I may have done."

Previously, in a sweet birthday wish, Orry called Khushi his 'soul sister, 'muse', 'biggest cheerleader' and 'supporter'.

"Happy birthday to my bifff my muse ma sole sista me algorithm me spotlight muh princes muhhh angel ma shaiining starrrrrr my cheerleadaaaaa my biggest supporter (Pink heart and wing emoticons)," his wish read.

Additionally, Khushi's half-sister, Anshula Kapoor, said that she will forever be her biggest cheerleader.

Anshula shared that she loved watching Khushi turn into this wonderful young lady.

"A year older, a year wiser, a lot hotter!! Happy birthday, my @khushikapoor (Sparkling Heart emojis)

Watching you grow into the woman you are has been one of my favourite things. Forever cheering the loudest for you, forever in your corner. Love you endlessly! (Hug emojis)," Anshula penned on social media.

--IANS

pm/

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