'Khuda Haafiz' actress Shivaleeka Oberoi announces her first pregnancy with husband Abhishek Pathak

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to embrace motherhood as she has announced her first pregnancy with director husband Abhishek Pathak.

The parents-to-be announced the happy news in a joint social media post that read, "Our love story has found it’s sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe (Baby angel, evil eye and Dizzy emojis) (sic)."

They further uploaded a love-struck photo of being embraced in a warm hug, while Shivaleeka held a pair of tiny knitted socks.

This was followed by another adorable picture of the lovebirds standing in front of a Christmas tree, holding an ornament that read, "Baby Pathak arriving *2026*".

As soon as the post was up, congratulatory messages started pouring in for Shivaleeka and Abhishek.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote in the comment section, "Oh wowwww congrats", along with three red heart emojis.

Actor Sharib Hashmi added, "Many many congratulations aap dono ko," followed by red heart emoticons.

Actresses Ishita Dutta and Esha Gupta also reacted to the post with red hearts and evil eye emojis.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek first met while working on the 2020 film "Khuda Hafiz", which also starred Vidyut Jammwal as the lead.

After falling for one another, the couple exchanged rings in July 2022 and finally tied the knot in February 2023.

These two got hitched in a private ceremony in Goa, which was attended only by family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn.

Shivaleeka made her acting debut with the 2019 release "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" and later rose to fame with "Khuda Haafiz" in 2020. She was last seen in "Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha" in 2022, where both she and Vidyut reprised their characters Nargis and Sameer from the original drama.

On the other hand, Abhishek directed "Drishyam 2", featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna.

--IANS

pm/

