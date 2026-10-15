Congressman Ro Khanna’s $16.9m campaign cash leads Indian-American field

Washington, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has $16.93 million in campaign cash, far ahead of every other Indian-American House candidate, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, even as most major candidates have yet to file their third-quarter reports due on October 15.

Khanna, a Democrat representing California’s 17th Congressional District, had raised $13.76 million in the 2026 election cycle as of June 30, FEC figures pulled on Wednesday show.

His Republican challenger, Ritesh Tandon, also Indian-American, reported raising $52,500 for the cycle through September 30 and had $702 in cash on hand.

Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington state had raised $2.50 million and held $1.77 million in cash as of July 15. Her Republican opponent, Nirav Sheth, had raised $11,800, with $5,000 on hand as of July 22.

Representative Ami Bera of California had raised $1.25 million and held $1.83 million as of June 30.

Representative Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat representing Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, had raised $1.17 million and held $583,000 as of July 15.

Among challengers, Democrat Pia Dandiya in Florida’s 22nd District had raised $2.28 million and held $1.30 million as of July 29.

Democrat Amish Shah in Arizona’s 1st District had raised $1.83 million, with $402,000 in cash as of July 1.

Several lower-profile Indian-American candidates have already filed their third-quarter reports.

Republican Max Ganorkar in North Carolina’s 4th District reported $18,600 raised and $16,800 on hand. Independent Sandeep Dixit in Ohio’s 13th District reported $81,900 raised and $7,300 on hand.

Democrat Mark Nair in Texas’s 13th District reported $132,000 raised and $14,500 on hand.

All figures are cycle-to-date totals. Some of the latest available reports were filed before primaries and cover periods ending in July.

The third-quarter reports, covering July 1 to September 30, are expected to change the picture for most incumbents and leading challengers.

Khanna’s war chest is among the largest held by any House member and has fuelled speculation about his wider political ambitions.

The elections will be held on November 3, with all 435 House seats on the ballot.

Indian Americans now hold six seats in the House of Representatives, all held by Democrats.

The FEC is the independent federal agency that enforces campaign finance law. House candidates who raise or spend more than $5,000 must file regular reports disclosing their receipts, spending and cash on hand.

--IANS

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