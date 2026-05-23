Khalistan-linked activities tarnishing global image of Sikh community: Report

Ottawa, May 23 (IANS) Khalistan-linked activities over the years have tarnished the positive image of the Sikh community globally. The violent demonstrations overseas, anti-India slogans, aggressive protests outside religious places, and separatist campaigns by extremist elements fuelled widespread controversy across the world, a report has highlighted.

Several incidents have surfaced in recent years in countries such as Canada, Britain, the United States, and Australia, where Khalistan-supporting groups allegedly sought to promote extremism and radicalism under the pretext of democratic freedom, according to a report in Khalsa Vox.

It added that protests outside Indian embassies, disrespect towards national symbols, tense activities near temples and religious places, and inflammatory statements inciting violence have impacted both India’s image and the reputation of the global Sikh community.

Emphasising that Sikhism has long been regarded as one of the world’s most respected religions committed to the service of humanity, the report said that the growing activities of Khalistani supporters and extremist elements have contributed to an increasingly negative atmosphere, leaving the entire Sikh community embarrassed.

It noted that the most troubling aspect is that many people globally are not able to clearly differentiate between Sikhism and Khalistani ideology.

“Due to the activities of a few extremist organisations, there is a growing tendency to view the entire Sikh community with suspicion, whereas the reality is that the majority of Sikhs believe in peace, brotherhood, and patriotism. Sikhs have always made proud contributions to India’s armed forces, judiciary, politics, industry, and social service. In such a situation, it is extremely unfortunate that the identity of the entire community is being affected by the activities of a few separatist elements,” the report mentioned.

It highlighted that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus reject all forms of extremism or hatred.

The report stressed the need for the Sikhs around the world to clearly distance themselves from extremist elements, damaging the image of the community.

It added that Gurudwaras and Sikh institutions should prevent religious platforms from being used to spread hatred and political extremism. Rather than being influenced by provocative historical narratives, it said young people should be guided towards education, community service, leadership, and nation-building.

"The Sikh community has always been a strong pillar of nation-building and social harmony. It is important that the voices of peaceful and patriotic Sikhs receive greater recognition so that the true identity and core values of Sikhism can be presented before the world,” the report stated.

--IANS

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