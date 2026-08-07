Football: Sevilla face squad rebuild after departure of Juanlu, Sow

Madrid, Aug 7 (IANS) La Liga side Sevilla have confirmed the departure of full-back Juanlu Sanchez, who joined Bournemouth, and Switzerland international midfielder Djibril Sow, who moved to Genoa.

Juanlu's move was expected, and he had confirmed his switch to the Premier League a day earlier while speaking to the press at Seville airport, while Sow departed after Genoa paid his release clause of four million euros.

Juanlu Sanchez had earlier described his move to Premier League club Bournemouth as 'win-win'. "At the end of the day, it's a good project to continue growing, and it's what we both needed," said Juanlu, who will reportedly cost Bournemouth around 11 million euros (12.7 million U.S. dollars), providing a much-needed boost to Sevilla's finances.

"The club (Sevilla) needed that income, and I also needed to keep growing. Leaving home is always complicated, but when I saw the project and the club saw the offer, I think neither of us had many doubts," the 22-year-old admitted.

The transfer of midfielder Djibril Sow is equally important.

"Sevilla FC and Genoa FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Djibril Sow. The Swiss midfielder, who arrived at the club in the summer of 2023 from Eintracht Frankfurt, closes his spell as a Sevilla player after making 100 official appearances in which he scored eight goals and gave 13 assists," announced the Sevilla website.

The two departures and the transfer fees generated will help the club's poor financial situation, but a look at the changes in the Sevilla squad over the summer must make worrying reading for coach Luis Garcia.

The former Levante, Alaves, Getafe and Mallorca boss arrived in the closing weeks of last season with Sevilla struggling against relegation and guided the club to a late run of victories which kept the club in La Liga.

However, since the end of June, Sevilla have seen Cesar Azpilicueta retire, while defensive midfielder and captain Nemanja Gudelj has also left, along with Batista Mendy, Alexis Sanchez, Neal Maupay, Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou and top scorer Akor Adams.

Juan Iglesias has arrived from Getafe, and Jon Guridi from Alaves has been signed, along with midfielder Arouna Sangante from Le Havre, young left back Juan Diaz from Atletico Madrid, and goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez from Real Madrid.

However, with the La Liga season due to start in eight days, a squad that struggled last season currently appears weaker than a year ago.

--IANS

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