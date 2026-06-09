June 09, 2026 10:11 PM हिंदी

Kevin Jonas reveals he threw up during Nick Jonas' 1st date with Priyanka Chopra

Kevin Jonas reveals he threw up during Nick Jonas' 1st date with Priyanka Chopra

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Kevin Jonas knows his job as a wingman, and he sticks to his commitment. The singer recently spoke on the latest episode of the ‘Hey Jonas’ podcast, and revealed that he threw up during his brother Nick Jonas' first date with wife Priyanka Chopra, 43.

He said, “I wingmanned hard. I wingmanned so hard I threw up in the bathroom and rallied (sic)”. After the pair's middle brother Joe Jonas, 36, played a sad noise in reference to the vomiting, Kevin said, “No, no, no! Praise! Clap, clap, clap”, without disclosing what led to the incident. Nick said, “It was a pro move”.

Joe, on his part, recently got candid about his experience of co-parenting their children with his estranged wife Sophie Turner after their legal battle for the kids’ custody.

The singer expressed his gratitude towards Sophie with whom he shares custody of his two daughters. He spoke to his brothers Kevin and Nick on their podcast ‘Hey Jonas’, and said, "I'm a single dad and I co-parent with my children's mother. I'm grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days. I think being able to have good people around me to kind of help me navigate it is really special”.

He further mentioned, “They’ve really given me the reason to be alive, I would say. I think, in my saddest moments, I’m able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world’s problems”.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began their relationship in 2016 after connecting through Instagram direct messages. They were first publicly linked later that year and made several public appearances together in early 2017. In October 2017, the couple announced their engagement. They married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019, shortly after the Billboard Music Awards, and held a second formal wedding in France in June 2019.

--IANS

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