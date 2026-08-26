August 26, 2026 12:40 PM हिंदी

Kevin Hart reveals why he’s done with jeans

Kevin Hart reveals why he’s done with jeans

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Kevin Hart has revealed that he has ditched jeans in favour of comfortable pants and slacks, saying denim no longer works for him as he gets older.

The actor-comedian on the Jennifer Hudson Show said that jeans hurt his knees and dig into his waist when he sits, making soft, easy-to-move-in trousers a much better choice.

Hart hilariously confessed: “I don't wear jeans anymore. I'm getting old. It's all pants, all slacks. I mean, I'm over 40; I feel like a good pant is necessary. Jeans are not the same.”

He added: “Jeans hurt and they're not comfortable I need something that I can move in and something that's soft when I'm doing this right here I don't like it. I don't like how jeans feel on my knees.”

They hurt my knees I don't like it and they hurt my waist like when you sit down, I don't like how jeans dig in my waist Yeah, I don't like that at 50 I'm going all sweatpants, I'm not even

On the acting front, Hart will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Hart had his first breakthrough when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. The actor’s comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

He has since released four more comedy albums: Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain and What Now?

--IANS

dc/

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