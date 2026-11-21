Sydney, Nov 21 (IANS) The Cricket Australia (CA) has unanimously expressed its support for Pat Cummins as the national men’s team captain amid renewed scrutiny of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, rejecting any suggestion that the current skipper’s integrity has been compromised.

In a statement following a board meeting on Friday, CA said it had discussed measures to protect the integrity of Australian cricket and the welfare of those affected by the events of the 2018 tour.

The Board also resolved to express its unanimous support for Cummins amid speculation surrounding his position as captain.

CA Chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg met Cummins in Sydney on Friday to discuss several issues, including his welfare, the support required by the team and the forthcoming series against New Zealand.

“We are absolutely determined to steward Australian Cricket through this very difficult time with diligence and patience and to listen and learn.

“That’s what the independent Forum we announced this week is about and the Board encourages all players and support staff to tell and discuss their stories there. We will be publishing the Terms of Reference in due course.

“We’ve expressed our support to Pat and our concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa.

“We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat’s integrity has been compromised,” Boon said in a Cricket Australia statement.

Cummins welcomed the meeting with the CA leadership and backed the proposed independent Forum, saying he was ready to participate in the process.

“It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly.

“David and Todd have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018.

“I support the Forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations but that is what’s needed.

“Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority,” Cummins said.

The CA statement comes amid renewed attention on the 2018 Cape Town Test, after Australia opener Cameron Bancroft wrote a 4,000-word column for The West Australian earlier this week, saying the bowling group knew sandpaper was being used on the ball.

Bancroft’s comments have brought the controversy back into focus, with former Australia players Usman Khawaja, whose autobiography Sabr reopened the discussion, and David Warner having also made suggestions about the knowledge within the team at the time.

The controversy dates back to the second Test between Australia and South Africa at Cape Town in March 2018. Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball during the match and later admitted his role in the incident.

The episode led to major sanctions from Cricket Australia. Then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain Warner were handed 12-month suspensions, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban. Smith was also removed as captain, while Warner was barred from holding a leadership position in Australian cricket.

The incident triggered widespread criticism of the Australian team and prompted an overhaul of its leadership and team culture. The latest debate has centred on what members of the bowling group knew about the use of sandpaper, following Bancroft’s recent remarks.

CA said its independent Forum would provide an opportunity for players and support staff to share their experiences of the 2018 tour, with the Board set to publish the Forum’s Terms of Reference in due course.

The renewed scrutiny comes as Australia prepare for the home Test summer, with the team set to face New Zealand in Perth from December 9.

--IANS

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