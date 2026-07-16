Kesha says she collects ‘teeth’: Made a necklace, an earring, belt and crown

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as "TiK ToK," and "Your Love Is My Drug” to name few, singer Kesha revealed she loves collecting human teeth as it “freaks out straight men".

The 39-year-old star has been collecting the ectodermal organ for years and revealed that the bizarre hobby started because she was "obsessed" with her fans.

Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast, she said: "Do you know I collect teeth? I do. Send them over. The teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans and then someone was like, 'My child lost their teeth,' and I was like, 'Can I have them?' "

Kesha has already started making jewellery from real teeth, having previously revealed she has been given over 1,000 of them from fans.

She added: “I made a necklace, an earring and then a belt and then a crown. Then I just started collecting them because it kind of freaks out straight men.”

Beyond the jewellery, Kesha has found an even more unusual way to make use of her collection.

She said: "I just started putting them all over my home, in little jars."

Kesha shared that she is a "pop star" who "needs your teeth", and pointed out they would be wasted otherwise, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She argued: "Do you flush them down the toilet? Where are they going? Give them to me. Can I actually have them? It's not a drill, not a joke."

Earlier this year, Kesha noted her collection, which has been growing since around 2012, goes beyond human teeth.

She told the Call Her Daddy podcast: "It just reminds me when I have a little piece of the people I love. I have my cats, (they) had to get their little teeth taken out. They're little kitty wisdom teeth. I collect those too.”

Kesha has earned two number-one albums on the US Billboard 200 with Animal and Rainbow. She attained ten top-ten singles on the US Billboard Hot 100, including "Tik Tok", "Right Round" with Flo Rida, "My First Kiss" with 3OH!3, "Blah Blah Blah", "Your Love Is My Drug", "Take It Off", "We R Who We R", "Blow", "Die Young", and "Timber" with Pitbull.

--IANS

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