Kerr, Mooney, and Khaka shortlisted for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr, Australia batter Beth Mooney and South Africa seamer Ayabonga Khaka have been shortlisted for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for March.

Amelia’s all-round displays against Zimbabwe and South Africa have led to her being in contention for a third ICC Player of the Month award, while Beth impressed with consistent batting performances against India and West Indies. Ayabonga, meanwhile, topped the wicket charts in South Africa’s T20I series in New Zealand before producing a career-best effort in their opening ODI game.

Amelia scored 176 runs at a strike-rate of 78.57 in four ODIs in March while also grabbing 18 wickets with an economy rate of 3.77. She was the Player of the Series as New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in ODIs, including taking 7-34 in the second match.

In six T20Is, she scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 158.62 and took six wickets as she extended her incredible streak of making 11 consecutive scores of 30 or more in the format. Amelia, the top-ranked all-rounder in the shortest format, was also adjudged as the Player of the Series in New Zealand’s 4-1 T20I series win over South Africa.

Beth, meanwhile, scored 171 runs in two ODIs - an unbeaten 106 in the final ODI of the series against India in Hobart, which gave Australia a 3-0 series win and 65 against the West Indies in Basseterre.

She also amassed 107 runs at a strike-rate of 128.91 in three T20Is that included a match-winning 79 off 55 deliveries in the first T20I against the West Indies in Kingstown.

On the other hand, Ayabonga was the leading wicket-taker in their T20I series in New Zealand, grabbing eight wickets in four matches. She followed it up with consistent performances – like picking 6-56 in the first ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch, as South Africa won the game in thrilling fashion.

--IANS

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