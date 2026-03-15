Kerr, Devine star as New Zealand cruise past South Africa in 1st T20I

Mount Maunganui, March 15 (IANS) A dominant all-round display led by captain Amelia Kerr and a four-wicket haul from former skipper Sophie Devine powered New Zealand to a commanding 80-run victory over South Africa in the opening T20I of the three-match series at Bay Oval on Sunday. With the comprehensive win, New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the series.

After opting to bat first, the White Ferns piled up an imposing 190/7 in their 20 overs, riding on an explosive innings from Kerr and a fluent knock by opener Georgia Plimmer.

The hosts suffered an early setback when Isabella Gaze was run out in the opening over, but Plimmer steadied the innings with a brisk 63 off 44 balls, striking five fours and three sixes. She shared a match-defining 146-run partnership with Kerr for the second wicket that put South Africa under sustained pressure.

Kerr led from the front with a blistering 78 off just 44 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and two sixes to anchor New Zealand’s innings. After the partnership was broken in the 14th over, quick contributions from Sophie Devine (12), Brooke Halliday (13) and Maddy Green (10) helped the hosts maintain momentum and push the total close to the 200-mark.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up a wicket each, while Masabata Klaas bowled a tidy spell, conceding just 15 runs in her four overs.

In reply, South Africa never recovered after a shaky start. Opener Sune Luus (10) fell early before captain Laura Wolvaardt (0) departed cheaply, leaving the visitors struggling at 17/2 in four overs.

Tazmin Brits tried to rebuild the innings with a fighting 29 off 35 balls, while Chloe Tryon chipped in with a 12-ball nine and Nadine de Klerk made a run-a-ball 19. However, regular wickets prevented South Africa from mounting any meaningful challenge.

Devine was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a superb spell of 4/12 in her four overs to dismantle the Proteas middle order. She received good support from Jess Kerr, who conceded just 13 runs in her four-over spell while also picking a couple of wickets to dent the visitors’ hope.

Late resistance from Kayla Reyneke (24 not out) helped South Africa reach 110/7, but the target proved far beyond their reach.

--IANS

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