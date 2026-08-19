Kerala Governor Arlekar turns Good Samaritan, stops convoy to help ailing man on road

Thiruvananthapuram Aug 19 (IANS) It was an unscheduled halt on a busy city road, but one that could have made all the difference to a man who suddenly collapsed while walking home in the Kerala capital.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was on his way from Raj Bhavan to attend an Onam celebration programme when he noticed a pedestrian, identified as Gireesh, collapsing on the road in Thiruvananthapuram after complaining of dizziness.

The Governor immediately stopped his official vehicle, stepped out and walked over to the man.

What followed was an unusual sight, the Governor, surrounded by his accompanying officials and security personnel, staying back on the roadside to make sure the stranger received immediate help.

Gireesh had reportedly taken ill after his blood sugar level rose sharply.

Arlekar conducted a preliminary assessment of his condition and remained with him for nearly 15 minutes, directing his officials to ensure that he received urgent medical attention.

Raj Bhavan staff quickly brought water, helped Gireesh wash his face and provided him with basic first aid.

The Governor's concern did not end with the initial assistance.

Gireesh's home is near the Althara Devi Temple at Vellayambalam, but his family members could not immediately reach the spot.

With the situation requiring prompt attention, Arlekar instructed his officials to make arrangements to rush Gireesh to hospital without delay.

The necessary arrangements were completed and Gireesh was taken for medical treatment.

For those passing by, the incident may have lasted only a few minutes.

But for Gireesh, the Governor's decision to stop his convoy and personally attend to him turned an otherwise routine journey into an unexpected moment of reassurance.

The incident also offered a rare glimpse of the Governor away from the ceremonial trappings of office stopping on a city street, checking on a man in distress and ensuring that he was not left alone when he needed help.

In a city accustomed to VIP convoys making their way through traffic, the Governor's convoy stopping for a man in distress made for a strikingly different picture, a constitutional head pausing his journey simply to help a fellow citizen.

--IANS

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