Kenya Defence Forces delegation visits India to benchmark for Joint War College

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) delegation is visiting India for a benchmarking programme towards developing a Joint War College for the KDF, the High Commission of India in Kenya said on Monday.

“A Kenya Defence Forces delegation led by Maj Gen RW Mwanzia is visiting India from 11-17 October 2026 for a benchmarking programme towards developing a Joint War College for KDF,” the High Commission posted on X.

The programme includes visits to the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, the College of Air Warfare in Hyderabad and the Army War College in Mhow.

“The visit promotes the exchange of training expertise and best practices, reinforcing India-Kenya defence cooperation and supporting KDF’s efforts to strengthen joint professional military education,” the mission added.

The visit comes days after the two countries held their maiden Navy Staff Talks.

India and Kenya held their maiden Navy Staff Talks in the Kenyan city of Mombasa, with both sides exploring ways to expand naval engagement and cooperation in maritime security, training and professional exchanges, the Indian Navy had said on October 9.

The talks held from October 5 to 7 were co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation), and Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander of the Kenyan Navy, reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to strengthening naval ties and advancing their maritime partnership.

“The maiden edition of the Indian Navy and Kenya Navy Staff Talks was held in Mombasa from 05-07 Oct 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde(FC) and Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander, Kenya Navy. Discussions focused on enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and deepening India-Kenya Maritime Partnership,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

An Indian delegation led by Commodore Kartik Srimal had also paid a courtesy call on Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, at the Kenya Navy Headquarters.

“Kenya and India share longstanding maritime interests within the Indian Ocean, making naval cooperation an important component of the wider defence relationship between the two countries. Continued interaction between their naval forces contributes to greater mutual understanding and creates opportunities for strengthening professional and operational cooperation,” the Kenyan Ministry of Defence had said.

--IANS

ksk/dan