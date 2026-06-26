Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple today, questions SIT probe

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday, where he will offer prayers and meet seers, a day after questioning the SIT probing the alleged donation theft.

Kejriwal questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged theft of donations at the temple, calling it an “eyewash” as no FIR has been registered in the matter so far.

He arrived in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the AAP Chief said: “According to media reports, these people have stolen Lord Ram’s sandals, garlands, lamps, jewellery, diamonds and gems, and even the offerings made to the Lord. Cash amounting to Rs 200 crore and around 2 kg of silver have also allegedly been stolen.”

“I am extremely pained to hear all this and there are crores of devotees who are saddened with all this,” he added.

Before departing for Ayodhya, Kejriwal said: “I am leaving for Ayodhya now; tomorrow I will offer prayers at the Ram Temple as well as Hanumangarhi. I will also meet the seers at Hanumangarhi.”

Referring to a previous video posted by him, he added: “I had said yesterday that even if Rs 100 is stolen, an FIR is lodged against it. In this case, crores of rupees have been stolen, and though a part of the amount has been recovered, still no FIR has been filed.”

The AAP Chief said that an SIT cannot be formed without an FIR.

“It is mentioned in the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) that an SIT will be formed after the FIR is registered,” Kejriwal stressed.

Further questioning the formation of the SIT in the matter, he said: “This SIT has been formed on the basis of which law? The team doesn’t have any power to conduct a probe. Therefore, this SIT formation is just an eyewash and a way to deceive people.”

The AAP Convener alleged that the SIT has been formed in order to “protect big names”.

“It (SIT) is questioning the workers; such a huge theft that has been carried out for such a long time would not have been possible without the support of influential people,” he alleged.

Kejriwal said that the alleged stealing of so many sacred items from Ayodhya’s Ram Temple has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Meanwhile, commenting on the alleged Ram Mandir donation pilfering controversy, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar said on Thursday that an FIR should be registered immediately.

He, too, stressed that any diversion of offerings made to Lord Ram’s temple amounts to an injury to the faith of the Hindu community.

--IANS

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