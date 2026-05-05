May 05, 2026 12:10 PM हिंदी

Keerthy Suresh tells Vijay: Through the noise and hatred, you never gave up!

Keerthy Suresh tells Vijay: Through the noise and hatred, you never gave up! (Photo Credit: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Congratulating actor and politician Vijay for his party's emphatic win in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actress Keerthy Suresh has now pointed out how, despite all the noise and the hatred, he never gave up.

Taking to her X timeline to pen a congratulatory post to Vijay, with whom she has worked in a couple of Tamil films, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "You don’t get here by just being loved, but by also being hated. Through the noise & all that hatred, you never gave up & always showed up."

The actress went on to observe, "This is pure hard work, commitment and passion for the people. Like I’ve said before, you’re an emotion & this win is a testament to that very statement & the start of a new legacy!"

She ended the congratulatory note saying, "Joseph Vijay sir, This is a hard-earned victory. You deserve every bit of it, Thalapathy! (One last time before we address you in a different way (smiley face)). @TVKVijayHQ ."

Keerthy Suresh wasn't the only one to congratulate Vijay. Several other stars cutting across film industries have congratulated Vijay for his party the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's emphatic win in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections, 2026.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who took to her X timeline, congratulated Vijay saying,"Heartfelt congratulations @actorvijay on a historic achievement! This victory is a testament to the connection you share with the people. Wishing you continued strength and success ahead."

Actor Atharvaa, in his congratulatory message on X, wrote,"Not just a milestone, a revolution !! Congratulations @actorvijay sir @TVKVijayHQ. The future looks unstoppable!!"

Malayalam music composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, in his post wishing Vijay, wrote,"Congratulations Vijay sir on this historic victory. A truly inspiring moment , your journey continues to motivate us all. Wishing you strength, wisdom, and great success in leading the people forward. @TVKVijayHQ."

Young Tamil actor Arjun Das said, "Historic! Congratulations @actorvijay Sir. Truly happy for you! Wishing you the very best as always. @TVKVijayHQ."

--IANS

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