May 01, 2026 1:55 PM हिंदी

Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer Sathyavan Savithiri's second look out!

Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer Sathyavan Savithiri's second look out!(Photo Credit: Drumsticks Productions/Instagram)

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) The makers of director Praveen S Vijay's courtroom drama 'Sathyavan Savithiri', featuring actors Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin in the lead, on Friday released the second look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines, Drumsticks Productions, the firm producing the film, shared the second look poster and wrote, "The battle begins! One will break. One will rise. Second look of #SathyavanSavithiri is here!"

The second look poster has a part of Keerthi's face on one corner of the poster and one half of director Mysskin's face on the other corner. Both actors are seen sporting an intense and grim look.

The production house, had, only a day ago, revealed the title and the first look poster of the film. The first look poster had Keerthy Suresh turning around to look back, even as lawyers around her were seen looking ahead. The production house had then said, "Calm face. Unstoppable force. Now it’s her game... Presenting the First Look of #SathyavanSavithiri."

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the film revolves around two lawyers -- played by Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin. Sources say that Mysskin plays Keerthy's senior advocate in the film. "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Keerthy attempts to make him see reason. However, it is at this point, she sees his true colours. The case changes the course of Keerthy's life. How she handles the issue is what the film is all about," says a source in the know.

The film, apart from Keerthy Suresh, will also feature Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, A Venkatesh and others in pivotal roles.

Sources say that shooting for the film has been wrapped and that post production work is currently on at a brisk pace.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the film has cinematography by Arul Vincent and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Prasanna G K.

--IANS

mkr/

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Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer Sathyavan Savithiri's second look out!(Photo Credit: Drumsticks Productions/Instagram)

Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer Sathyavan Savithiri's second look out!