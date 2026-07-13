K.C. Bokadia shares rare pic with late Sanjeev Kumar from 'Rivaaj' sets: His simplicity continues to inspire even today

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker K.C. Bokadia took a trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback picture with legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar from the sets of their 1972 film 'Rivaaj'.

Taking to his social media account, Bokadia posted the unseen picture and paid tribute to the late actor, and also recalled him as one of Indian cinema's finest performers.

He captioned the post as, “Film 'Rivaaj' ke set par mahaan abhineta swargiya Sanjeev Kumar ji ke saath bitaya gaya ek yaadgaar pal. Unki saadgi, abhinay ki gehraai aur vyaktitva aaj bhi prerna dete hain. Saadar naman.”

(A memorable moment spent with the legendary late actor Sanjeev Kumar on the sets of the film 'Rivaaj'. His simplicity, depth as an actor, and personality continue to inspire even today. My respectful tribute)

The picture captures Bokadia and Sanjeev Kumar engaged in a conversation during a break from shooting, on what seems to be on the sets of the movie.

Talking about the movie,'Rivaaj’, it released in 1972, starred Sanjeev Kumar, Mala Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Farida Jalal and Nazir Hussain.

Born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, Sanjeev Kumar remains one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

He delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Aandhi', 'Sholay', 'Angoor', 'Koshish', 'Mausam', 'Anamika', 'Trishul', 'Naya Din Nai Raat' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

The actor passed away on November 6, 1985, at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack.

K.C. Bokadia, meanwhile, is known for producing and directing several successful Hindi films over the decades. His filmography includes titles such as 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin', 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Swarg Jaisa Ghar', 'Lal Baadshah', 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' and 'Raja Babu'.

The filmmaker recently released his latest project, Teesri Begum.

–IANS

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