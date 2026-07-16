Kayadu Lohar: Express love, gratitude, or an apology while you still can!

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar, whose performance as Amudha in director Akash Baskaran's romantic entertainer 'Idhayam Murali' has come in for praise both from audiences and critics, has now penned a note of gratitude to audiences in which she has urged people to not hold back and express love, gratitude or an apology while they still could.

Kayadu Lohar, who had announced that she was taking a break from social media some time back, passed on a note of gratitude to her team who posted her message on her Instagram timeline.

The note from Kayadu read, "I’ve been hearing about all the love… messages… edits and appreciation coming my way for 'Idhayam Murali' and for Amudha. Even though I’m not here to read every comment personally, every kind word has somehow found its way to me and it truly means more than I can put into words."

The actress further said, "When I said 'yes' to playing Amudha, I knew she wasn’t a character who would be on screen throughout the film. But I hoped that however long she stayed she would leave behind a feeling… someone you’d remember. Hearing that so many of you connected with her emotions, her quiet strength, her vulnerability, and her love has been the most beautiful reward I could have asked for as an actor. I’m incredibly grateful for the warmth you’ve shown me and for embracing Amudha with so much love. Thank you for making her a part of your hearts."

Kayadu expressed her gratitude to the audiences saying, "From the bottom of my heart thank you for every message every compliment every review and every bit of encouragement. I’m carrying all of it with immense gratitude."

She then went on to thank you director Aakash_baskaran for Amudha. "From the very first day, we’ve spoken so much about her and the place she would hold in Idhayam Murali. Seeing audiences embrace her exactly the way we hoped is incredibly special," she said.

Kayadu concluded her note by asking people not to hold back anything -- be it an apology, love or gratitude.

She said, "One last thing, from Amudha to all of you… Don’t let your heart carry words it deserves to speak. Love, gratitude, or an apology -- express it while you still can. Some moments never come back."

--IANS

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