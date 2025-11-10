Katy Perry talks about vulnerability while releasing new song ‘Bandaids’

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Pop icon Katy Perry has showcased her gratitude for the love pouring in for her latest release, ‘Bandaids’, sharing that it wasn’t easy for her to put the deeply personal track out into the world.

The “Roar” hitmaker took to social media to thank fans for their support, saying that she struggled for months with the idea of releasing the song.

She shared a string of images and videos of herself from the making of the song and wrote: “Thank you for the love on bandaids… tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable…”

She went on to say that she hopes the song’s lyrics resonate with anyone going through similar struggles.

“But hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have.”

Perry is one of the best-selling music artists in history, having sold over 151 million records worldwide. She is known for her influence on pop music and her camp style. The world's highest-paid female musician in 2015 and 2018, she was named by Billboard as one of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century.

Six of Perry's songs have received Diamond certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her accolades include a Billboard Spotlight Award, 19 Guinness World Records, five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, a Brit Award, a Juno Award, and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

In September, Perry celebrated the first anniversary of her album ‘143’ with an ode to her fans. She also penned a long note in the caption as she expressed her gratitude to her fan, whom she calls KC (Katy Cats).

