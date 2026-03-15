Ira Khan puts cake on dad Aamir Khan's face: Now it's a real birthday party

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) One of Bollywood's most prominent actors, Aamir Khan, turned 61 years old on Saturday. However, instead of a grand birthday party, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor did a simple cake-cutting ceremony in the company of his three kids- Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, and Azad Rao, and girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

We could also see former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan with his wife during the celebration.

Ira took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a video from her father's intimate birthday bash. The clip showed Aamir cutting the cake and lovingly feeding the first piece to his younger son, Azar, followed by Ira, Gauri, and Junaid.

Immediately after Aamir had cut the cake, Ira decided to put some other cake on her father's face as a mark of celebration. She uploaded another still on her Insta Stories of putting the cake on Aamir's face. What made the picture even more adorable was the expression of the '3 Idiots' actor.

"There. Now it's a real birthday party. Happy Birthday (sic)", the text on the pic read.

According to the sources, Aamir decided to keep his birthday celebration low-key this year as he is preoccupied with the post-production work of his upcoming film "Ek Din", starring Junaid and Sai Pallavi.

Aamir, who is producing the drama, is believed to be fully focused on completing the film as the release is near.

He is said to be involved in every detail of the romantic entertainer.

“The 61st birthday is a little different for Aamir Khan this year. Despite choosing a celebration, the superstar is completely tied up with the post-production work for 'Ek Din'. The film is getting closer to the release and he is deeply involved in every detail of the film, which is keeping his schedule right," revealed the sources.

--IANS

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