August 26, 2026 4:21 PM हिंदी

Katy Perry on Dolly Parton: She was an example of a woman who defied the stereotypes for decades

Katy Perry on Dolly Parton: She was an example of a woman who defied the stereotypes for decades

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Singer Katy Perry has paid a heartfelt tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton, remembering her as a woman who challenged stereotypes, inspired generations and carried a larger-than-life spirit with a heart to match.

Perry took to Instagram, where she shared a string of memories featuring her with Parton, who passed away aged 80 after her brief battle with cancer.

“Like the rest of the world, my heart sank seeing the news of dear Dolly’s passing. She meant so much to so many people for so long. For me, she was an example of a woman who defied the stereotypes for decades. She proved that big b***s, big brains, and a big voice can all exist in one tiny body! But the biggest thing about her by far was her heart,” Perry wrote.

The “Roar” hitmaker added that she had the honor of meeting and singing with her several times.

“Every time I saw Dolly, she was a pure, sweet (but not saccharine) sassy, cup of joy. Her way of looking at life with a sense of humor has always been an inspiration to me… I remember having a dream of having her sing with me for my Super Bowl show, popping out of a larger than life rhinestone cowboy boot… and though she couldn’t do it at the time she sent my team a sweet note, through fax… it was 2015! lol.”

Perry added: “If there’s someone you wanna look up to and model your life after, it’s Dolly. Dolly was glam, funny, and kind as fuck. Her star will forever shine bright and I bet you she’s already remodeling them pearly gates with rhinestones. We will always love you Dolly!”

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

--IANS

dc/

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