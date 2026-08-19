Bengaluru FC sign Montenegrin striker Mihailo Perović ahead of ISL 2026-27 campaign

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) Bengaluru FC, one of India's top football clubs, has signed Montenegrin striker Mihailo Perovic, who joins the Blues ahead of the upcoming 2026–27 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 29-year-old will arrive in India having established himself as one of Eastern Europe's most travelled and experienced strikers — a player who has competed across six countries and two continents before choosing Bengaluru.

Born in Podgorica, Montenegro, Perović began his professional career at Hungarian club Újpest FC, before going on to represent Vozdovac in Serbia, Budućnost Podgorica in Montenegro, Zorya Lugansk in Ukraine, and NK Olimpija in Slovenia, before heading back to Montenegro with FK Iskra and FK Jezero.

His most recent stint in Indonesia with Persebaya Surabaya — where he registered 6 goals and 1 assist in the 2025–26 Super League season—demonstrated his ability to thrive in Asian football conditions, making his move to the Indian Super League a natural and calculated one.

Speaking on his transfer, Perović said, “When I heard about the project with Bengaluru FC, I was more than happy to accept it because I wanted to have a new challenge in a different country. I am really looking forward to this chapter in India, and I cannot wait to get started".

BFC head coach Pep Muñoz also shared his thoughts on the club’s latest signing. “Mihailo is a player who fits perfectly with how we want to build the team for the coming season. He is an intense, physical, and imposing striker with experience in Europe and Indonesia, but most importantly, he's a team player. We're glad to have him at the club and look forward to welcoming him soon."

Bengaluru FC, founded in 2013 with the vision of bringing professional football to the forefront in Bengaluru, has set new standards in Indian football, winning the ISL.

The club was established by the JSW Group with the aim not only to form a competitive football team but also to foster a footballing culture in the city of Bengaluru, the state of Karnataka, and beyond.

In their journey so far, Bengaluru FC have won numerous accolades, including two I-League titles, an Indian Super League (ISL) title and a historic run in the AFC Cup, which saw us become the only Indian team to reach the final.

--IANS

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