Kashmiri Pandits to hold global conclave in Valley in June (IANS exclusive)

Washington, May 13 (IANS) In what organisers described as a historic reconnect with their homeland after nearly 36 years of exile, the first-ever Global Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour & Conclave 2026 will be held in Kashmir from June 6 to 14.

The event will culminate in a two-day conclave at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on June 13 and 14 under the theme: “From Exile to Excellence – Kashmiri Pandit Journey of Resilience, Renaissance and Return.”

The initiative seeks to reconnect displaced Kashmiri Pandits with “their ancestral roots, sacred spaces, cultural memory, and collective aspirations for the future,” organisers told IANS.

The programme will include a specially curated heritage tour across Kashmir. Delegates from India and overseas are expected to visit temples, heritage sites, cultural landmarks, and historically significant centres associated with Kashmiri Pandit civilisation.

Organisers said the tour is intended to serve as “an emotional and historical journey of remembrance, reconnect, revival, and return.”

Seven community organisations, including Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, Jammu & Kashmir Vichar Manch, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj, Kashmiri Pandit Association Mumbai, Kashmiri Overseas Association USA, Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra Jammu, and All Minorities Employees Association of Kashmir, are jointly organising the initiative with support from more than 30 organisations in India and abroad.

The conclave will bring together scholars, entrepreneurs, policymakers, youth representatives, artists, heritage experts and civil society leaders for discussions on heritage preservation, cultural renaissance, political participation and social cohesion.

The organisers said the conclave would feature heritage tours, round-table discussions, academic panels, interactive youth sessions and cultural programmes celebrating Kashmiri language, literature, music and spirituality.

The initiative is aimed at creating “a constructive and inclusive platform for dialogue, bridge-building, and collective reflection while honouring the enduring spirit, resilience, and contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit community across generations and geographies,” eminent Kashmiri American Dr Dr. Surinder Kaul told IANS in an interview.

“This conclave is not merely an event, but a historic initiative to reconnect with our roots, preserve our heritage, strengthen community bonds, and envision a future built on dignity, inclusion, and cultural renaissance. The heritage tour symbolises our collective journey from exile toward reconnect, remembrance, renewal, and hope,” Dr Kaul said on behalf of the organisers.

Delegates from India, the United States, Europe and the Middle East are expected to attend. Organisers said it would be among the largest international gatherings focused on the cultural and civilisational legacy of Kashmiri Pandits.

Invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The organisers said invitations were also being sent to mainstream political leaders, Kashmiri Muslim and Sikh civil society representatives, and members of the PoJK and Valmiki communities to encourage “inclusive participation, dialogue, and mutual understanding.”

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s remains one of the most sensitive and politically significant chapters in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the years, several community groups and governments have initiated programmes aimed at cultural preservation, rehabilitation and return.

In recent years, the Union Territory administration and the Centre have increased efforts to restore temples, preserve cultural sites and encourage engagement with the global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora. The planned conclave comes amid continuing debate over identity, return, security and reconciliation in the region.

--IANS

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