Kashika Kapoor undergoes physical transformation for 'Caste', gains 5-6 kgs

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Kashika Kapoor underwent a massive physical transformation for the role in her forthcoming project "CASTE". She went on to gain around 5 to 6 kilos to better embody her character and its realities in the drama.

The poster of the drama was recently unveiled by filmmaker V. V. Vinayak soon after the shoot of "CASTE" was wrapped up, adding momentum to the project’s growing buzz.

The presence of V. V. Vinayak at the poster launch event has also sparked conversations within the industry, with many viewing it as a gesture of recognition.

For Kashika, "CASTE" is more than just another release—it reflects a conscious shift towards stories that carry both emotional depth and social relevance.

Speaking about the moment for her next, Kashika shared, “CASTE is very close to my heart because of what it stands for. As an actor, I’ve always wanted to be part of stories that leave an impact, and this is one such film. Having Vinayak sir unveil our poster right after the wrap felt incredibly encouraging—it’s a moment I’ll always value."

"It feels like a moment of validation and encouragement at a very important stage of my journey. I’ve always admired his work, and this gesture means a lot as we get ready to bring this film to the audience," she went on to add.

Backed by the Geetha Arts banner, the film is rooted in a caste-based narrative that aims to highlight societal realities while connecting with audiences on an emotional level. Kashika will be seen portraying a strong, layered character that reflects resilience and change.

Along with Kashika, the film also features Gagan, a member of Ram Charan’s extended family, bringing together a fresh on-screen pairing.

--IANS

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