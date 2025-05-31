Karun Nair boosts case for Test team selection with double ton against England Lions

Canterbury, May 31 (IANS) Right-handed batter Karun Nair has boosted his case for a selection into the Indian team for the first Test against England, starting in Leeds on June 20, by smashing a delightful double century on day two of the first red-ball game between India A and England Lions in Canterbury.

The start of day two’s play couldn’t have gotten any better for Nair, who resumed from 186 not out, as he swivel-pulled Eddie Jack through the leg-side to bring up his fourth first-class double century, which is also his first 200-plus score for India A. It is his fourth double century in First Class cricket.

Nair’s incredible performance, after coming at number three, will keep think-tank led by head coach Gautam Gambhir interested while sorting out the batting combination for the series against England, which also starts the new World Test Championship cycle for India.

In day one’s play, Nair walked in after India ‘A’ captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was trapped plumb for by left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull. He would also see Yashasvi Jaiswal hoick across the line and be caught behind off Jack. But Nair took his time to adjust to the conditions and the seaming Dukes ball before showcasing brilliant shots on both sides of the wicket.

When bowlers tried to seam away the ball, Nair came forward to hit cover drives and square drives, while anything short was dealt with the batter going on the backfoot and bring out the punch steer, delightful cut and even the upper cut to get his runs.

Nair, who hit a triple century against England in Chennai in December 2016, also shared a 181-run third-wicket partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who was comfortable in hitting 92 off 119 balls. He also shared a 195-run partnership with vice-captain Dhruv Jurel, who hit 94 off 120 balls, before the wicketkeeper batter fell on day two’s play to pacer Ajeet Singh Dale.

But in the first game of India's tour of England, it was Nair who took the spotlight and brightened his chances of making a comeback into the India Test playing eleven for the first time after 2017.

--IANS

nr/