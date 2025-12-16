Keerthy Suresh brings out her inner baddie with a powerful punch

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Southern beauty Keerthy Suresh let her inner baddie out as she delivered a powerful punch on the punching machine.

Keerthy posted a clip on her Instagram handle where she was seen having a gala time at what seemed to be a play zone. Looking adorable in a short red dress, the 'Mahanati' actress was seen giving a high-intensity punch in the video captioned, "That’s my “You really don’t wanna mess with me” face (sic)."

She further added the popular "FA9LA" track from "Dhurandhar" as the background music, adding to the vibe of the entire post.

Keerthy is one of those celebs who loves to keep her InstaFam engaged with her social media posts about her personal and professional life.

Keerthy, who got married to Antony Thattil on December 12, 2024, celebrated her first wedding anniversary with an adorable social media post. The 'Dasara' actress uploaded a video compilation of some precious moments from her Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, which took place in Goa.

The clip featured Antony placing a garland around Keerthy's neck. We could also see him going down on one knee to express his love for his bride.

Following their wedding as per Christian tradition, Keerthy was heard joking, "I was really looking forward to when the father says, you can kiss the bride. I think I'll take it over," after which she leaned in to kiss Antony.

During the Hindu ceremony, Keerthy was seen smiling as Antony tied the thaali (mangalsutra) around her neck. She also got teary-eyed during the rituals and even wiped up Antony's tears in a heart-melting moment.

Sharing the video on her IG, Keerthy wrote, "A Core Day, A Core Memory, 1 Year of #ForTheLoveOfNyke (sic)."

Other sneak peeks from the wedding show the two enjoying some fun activities such as dancing and hula-hooping, along with others.

-IANS

pm/