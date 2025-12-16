Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy make debut in Malayalam cinema with Chatha Pacha’s title track!

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) The makers of director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly-awaited pan-Indian spectacle 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' have now released the lyrical video of the title track of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song carries added significance as it marks the Malayalam cinema debut of the legendary trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, whose sound has defined generations of Indian cinema. Their entry into the Malayalam space signals a powerful creative crossover and stands as one of the most awaited milestones surrounding the film.

Earthy, playful, and sharp, the title track carries a lived-in authenticity that feels straight out of Kochi's lanes. It’s the kind of track that is likely to cement its potential as a crowd favourite and a repeat-play anthem.

Reflecting on their first Malayalam outing, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy shared their excitement about the collaboration.

“Malayalam is such a beautiful language, and we truly enjoyed composing, singing, and producing music for this film,” the trio said.

“Working on the soundtrack has been great fun. We’ve experimented with different genres and tried to bring a little bit of everything into the songs. It’s been a blast, literally. This is our first Malayalam film with Reel World Entertainment, and the energy on the project has been incredible. Young minds, great spirit, and a room full of creative vibes. That excitement really reflects in the music," they further added.

The track brings together a tone that mirror the film’s contemporary energy. The title track features the voice of Shankar Mahadevan himself along with Siddharth Mahadevan, known for his popular numbers from movies 'Dhoom 3' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', joining hands with Fejo, whose breakout hit 'Aayiram Aura' became a cultural phenomenon. A major talking point is the lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, which lean unapologetically into Kochi’s street slang and rhythm aligning seamlessly with the style of 'Chatha Pacha'.

For the unaware, 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' is spearheaded under the Reel World Entertainment banner by Creative Producer Shihan Shoukath, alongside visionaries Ritesh and Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan. Directed by first-time filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar, the film boasts of a powerhouse star cast that includes Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath. The film channels the raw pulse of Kerala street life and blends it with the flamboyant energy of wrestling culture.

The production boasts the celebrated composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, making their much-awaited Malayalam cinema debut with the film’s soundtrack.

The technical team brings together some of the best creative minds in the business, including Anend C. Chandran as Director of Photography, Kalai Kingson handling action choreography, Vinayak Sasikumar penning lyrics, and Mujeeb Majeed composing the score. Screenplay is by Sanoop Thykoodam, and editing by Praveen Prabhakar.

--IANS

mkr/