When Lalita Pawar recalled the time she was out of work following her paralysis

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Late actress Lalita Pawar was left paralyzed as a result of a slap during the filming of the 1942 movie "Jung-E-Azadi".

Recalling the unfortunate incident and how she was left without work thereafter, during a media interaction, Lalita Pawar shared that after getting the opportunity to direct the drama, Bhagwan Dada approached her to be a part of the project.

She described the scene that changed her life forever in her own words, saying, "Some girls are taking a bath in the lake, and both the comedian and the hero came and stand there. Being the chief's daughter, I get very angry and say, "what are you doing here? Can't you see the girls are taking a bath?" To this, they reply, "We will stand here". I came out of the water, and one of them slaps me hard, making me fall down, after which they pick me and leave."

However, as the scene was performed, Lalita Pawar ended up actually falling unconscious, with blood coming out of her ears. The next day of the incident, she got paralysed, and they came to Bombay.

Adding to her troubles, Lalita Pawar revealed that she received a notice from Chandrao Kadam saying that, "You have fallen ill, and hence our shooting has been stopped. So, we have decided to work with another girl."

As the incident came out in the papers, all her contracts were cancelled.

However, one of her contracts for the film 'Amrit' remained intact.

The makers told her that if she is facing any issues, they will start another film, and will work on her movie only once she gets better.

The project went on the floor two and a half years later, when she finally recovered.

They said that the film will be made only if she does the role.

She added that after that, she started getting work again; however, she did not get many opportunities as a heroine and was only offered character roles.

