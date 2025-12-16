Jackie Shroff celebrates 42 years of his maiden film ‘Hero’

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) It has been over four decades since Jackie Shroff made his debut with the film Hero, and the Bollywood star celebrated the milestone on his social media.

Jackie took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a scene from the film, which was released in 1983 and directed by Subhash Ghai.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “#celebrating42yearsofhero.”

Hero is a romantic action film and also features Meenakshi Seshadri. It marked Jackie’s debut in a lead role. The music was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal. The film went on to become a blockbuster at the box office and established Jackie as a leading Bollywood actor.

The film follows the story of a gangster who hires a hitman to settle scores with a police commissioner. The hitman, played by Jackie, is tasked with abducting the commissioner’s daughter, Radha. However, he ends up falling in love with her and undergoes a transformation.

In a career spanning four decades, Jackie has worked in 250 films in 13 languages. He has worked in films such as Andar Baahar, Teri Meherbaniyan, Aaj Ka Daur, Karma, Kudrat Ka Kanoon, Jawab Hum Denge, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Izzat, Police Officer, Khalnayak, Rangeela, Parinda, Agni Sakshi, Border, Bandhan, 1942: A Love Story and Rangeela.

Talking about Jackie, he was seen on the big screen in the comedy thriller “Housefull 5”. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Jackie will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

