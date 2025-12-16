‘Bibliophile’ Sumona Chakravarti reflects on heartbreak, healing and quiet comfort

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actress Sumona Chakravarti opened up about the kind of stories that stay long after pages have been turned, as she reflected on heartbreak, healing and the quiet comfort found in familiar emotions.

Sharing her thoughts on a recent read, the actress noted how some narratives don’t reveal their true depth immediately, but gently grow on you, offering laughter, nostalgia and a sense of calm once everything falls into place.

Sumona took to Instagram, where she shared her heartfelt take on Dolly Alderton’s novel Good Material, and said the book didn’t completely draw her in at first, but in the last 50 to 60 pages everything fell into place.

She wrote: “#GoodMaterial by Dolly Alderton really did turn out to be good material. It didn’t grab me at first, but somewhere along the way—especially in the last 50–60 pages—it all clicked. The parts that once felt a little slow suddenly made sense.”

The actress added: “If you’ve ever had your heart broken, pick this up. You’ll laugh. You’ll feel nostalgic. So much of it will resonate. A bittersweet memory might surface. You may smile with teary eyes. If you’ve healed, you’ll laugh freely. If you haven’t, it offers a gentle third-person perspective. Tender, funny, and quietly comforting.

“P.s alternating between reading a book & watching an ott show has been a great idea this year. Win-Win #bookworm #bibliophile.”

Sumona is best known for her roles in daily soap opera, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, with Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2024, she participated in the stunt based show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and was placed 7th.

In films, the actress was seen in Phir Se directed by Kunal Kohli and Ajay Bhuyan. The film stars Kunal Kohli, Jennifer Winget and Sumona Chakravarti. Rajit Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Kanwaljeet Singh and Sushmita Mukherjee are in supporting roles.

The film follows a separated couple living in London, trying to come to terms with the consequences of their split.

