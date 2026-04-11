Kartik Aaryan, Shefali Shah & others shower love on their special buddies this National Pet Day

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) This National Pet Day, actor Kartik Aaryan dropped a clip of showering his furry friends with love and affection.

He published a post on Insta where he can be seen holding his fur baby in his arms during a pooja ceremony.

"Happy National Pet Day and Belated Siblings Day", read the caption of the post.

Furthermore, actress Kubbra Sait provided her Instagram family with a delightful glimpse into her playtime with her pet cat.

In a video dropped by the 'Sacred Games' actress on social media, she is seen showering her feline companion with affection, crooning and talking to it in the most animated, over-the-top manner. What made the clip even more appealing is not just the love she expresses, but the sheer humour in how she does it. Her cat, unfazed yet indulgent, appears to be both enjoying and tolerating the attention, creating a charming contrast.

Additionally, actress Shefali Shah reflected on the uniqueness of the relationship one has with their pet in a heartfelt social media post.

The 'Jalsa' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Every relationship has some space for alteration, whether it’s parents or children or spouses or partners or siblings. There’s always a little space for bettering it, except the one you have with your dogs. They are just perfect, and that’s what makes their relationship with you perfect. It is the most unconditional, giving, loving, forever trusting equation you’ll ever be blessed with."

"In life, you may choose to be married or live single. You may not want to have children or live independently, and you’ll manage, you’ll be fine, but you don’t know what you’re missing if you don’t have a pet. You really don’t know!", she went on to write.

In addition to this, actress Aditi Rao Hydari also uploaded a couple of photos of herself and her actor husband Siddharth with their pets.

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cute pic of kissing her four-legged friend.

She penned, "My cutest little baby", along with red heart and evil eye emojis.

Many others from Bollywood commemorated National Pet Day by compiling sweet posts for their special buddies.

--IANS

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