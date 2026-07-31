CENTCOM says US forces redirected 24 vessels, boarded two as Iran blockade tightens

Washington, July 31 (IANS) The US military has released fresh details of its enforcement operations against Iran, saying American forces have redirected dozens of commercial vessels while maintaining an extensive surveillance and naval presence across the Middle East.

In a post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its blockade is being enforced by warships, reconnaissance aircraft and thousands of service members, while simultaneously rejecting what it called “false claims” made by Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Sharing an image of “a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker for refueling while patrolling the Middle East,” CENTCOM said the aircraft is “a specialized reconnaissance aircraft that is among the many assets monitoring regional waters during America’s blockade against Iran.”

The command added that, “As of July 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 24 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance,” underscoring the scale of the ongoing operation.

The latest operational update came hours after CENTCOM accused Iranian state media and the IRGC of spreading what it described as misinformation about developments in the Gulf.

In an earlier post on X, CENTCOM said, “Over the past few hours, Iranian state media have continued to report false claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – three in particular.”

Addressing the first claim, CENTCOM said the IRGC had asserted that “free and open routes through the Strait of Hormuz are dangerous for commercial vessels.” Rejecting the allegation, the command stated, “The immediate dangers posed to commercial vessels and their civilian crews are the IRGC’s verbal threats and attempted attacks.”

CENTCOM also denied Iranian claims that “Three U.S. F-35 stealth fighters and three other aircraft were destroyed during a recent Iranian attack on an American air base.” It responded, “No U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks. All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas.”

The command further disputed reports that the commercial oil tanker M/T Nora had “broken through the U.S. blockade.” According to CENTCOM, “The commercial vessel has not broken through America’s steel wall blockade. More than 20 U.S. warships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members remain vigilant and continue to fully enforce the blockade.”

The statements mark the latest escalation in the ongoing war of narratives between Washington and Tehran, with both sides issuing competing claims as the U.S. says it continues to enforce its blockade and monitor one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.

--IANS

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