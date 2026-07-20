Kartik Aaryan says Spain played like a champion, hails ‘truly inspiring’ Lamine Yamal

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has celebrated Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, praising the team's champion-like performance while reserving special praise for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Kartik shared a video on his stories section. It featured a television screen with the football finale playing on it.

“Spain played like a true champion,” he wrote as the caption.

Calling Lamine Yamal, "truly inspiring", Kartik lauded Spain's fearless display and congratulated the new world champions.

He wrote as the caption: “Lamine Yamal. This boy and his story. Truly inspiring!! Fought all odds and became a world champion Fav moment LaminexKeyne.”

Substitute Ferran Torres turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

On the acting front, Kartik was last seen in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which bombed at the box-office despite a festive Christmas release.

The romantic comedy opened to modest numbers and struggled to sustain momentum. Overall, it was marked as a flop.

He will next be seen in ‘Naagzilla’, which will release on February 12, 2027. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

The film promises a world of shape-shifting snakes, rooted in Indian folklore. It is produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been lying low since his name popped up in the controversy surrounding him allegedly chatting with a minor girl on photo-sharing app Snapchat.

There were online claims suggesting that the actor allegedly texted a minor on Snapchat, but these accusations remain unverified and largely rooted in social media speculation. The narrative was traced to anonymous posts, and were largely driven by the social media buzz.

--IANS

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