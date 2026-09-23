BLF claims its female unit targetted Pakistani military convoy in Balochistan (Ld)

Quetta, Sep 23 (IANS) Baloch armed group, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), has claimed that several Pakistani military personnel were killed and injured in the first attack carried out by the group's newly formed female unit, in which they targetted a Pakistani military convoy on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway near Turbat in Balochistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

Fighters from the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD) attacked a convoy of the Pakistani military’s Action Task Force at Jusak, according to BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch's statement, The Balochistan Post reported.

Terming the attack "multi-pronged", Baloch said that several Pakistani military personnel were killed and injured and military vehicles were damaged in the attack. The BLF said that it was the first armed attack carried out by the Karima Armed Assault Division.

Meanwhile, the BLF claimed responsibility for a series of attacks targeting Pakistani forces and key infrastructure across Balochistan that resulted in heavy casualties, according to local media reports.

Major Gwahram Baloch said the group conducted nine separate operations between September 13 and 20 in different parts of the province, including Kech, Dalbandin, Kharan, Mastung, Khuzdar, Dasht, Awaran and Quetta.

According to the statement, BLF fighters attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the Pullabad area of Tump in Kech on September 20, using heavy and automatic weapons. It further claimed that several rockets were fired at a military checkpoint in the area, resulting in casualties and material losses for Pakistani forces.

The spokesperson further said that on September 19, BLF fighters targeted a military communications tower in the Ashlolo Padag area of Dalbandin, setting its equipment on fire. The group alleged that the tower was used for communications, surveillance and military activities, The Balochistan Post reported.

In another operation, the group claimed that its fighters set up a blockade in the Maro area of Mastung on September 17 and intercepted vehicles travelling through the area.

It said that a military vehicle carrying Pakistani military personnel was attacked after those inside attempted to draw their weapons. The group claimed that the attack left four personnel seriously injured.

As the operation continued, the BLF said that a sniper attack on a military checkpoint in the Suneri area of Mashkay district on September 15 left one Pakistan’s Frontier Corps personnel dead.

The group claimed that its members encountered Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel during an organisational patrol in the Sariab area of Quetta on September 15. It said the ensuing attack killed three CTD personnel and injured two others.

According to the BLF, bomb disposal personnel were attacked with an improvised explosive device in the Malant area of Tump on September 13 while attempting to defuse a planted explosive. The group claimed that the blast resulted in the death of one military personnel and injuries to another.

--IANS

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