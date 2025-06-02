Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ sets its release date

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The makers of upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which features Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, have locked its release date.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 13, 2026. Bollywood multi-hyphenate, Karan Johar, the producer of the film took to his Instagram on Monday, and announced the release date of the film.

He shared a picture on his Instagram, which shows Kartik and Ananya sharing a kiss behind an Indian passport.

KJo wrote in the caption, “Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026”.

The film marks the second collaboration between the lead pair after ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which was released in 2019. It also settles the dust between Kartik and KJo’s Dharma Productions as the two buried the hatchets after Kartik was unceremoniously ousted from Dharma’s ‘Dostana 2’. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ marks a new chapter between KJo and Kartik.

Things certainly have changed with time though. While Kartik rose up the ranks of the star ladder during and after the pandemic, KJo suffered a dent in his power, as he had to sell 50% of his stakes to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India.

Serum Institute of India has designed the Covishield vaccine, which became one of India’s prime weapons against the spread of Covid-19 contagion.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan won the IIFA for Best Actor (Male) for his work in the superhit horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

His heartfelt acceptance speech resonated with the audience as he reflected on the challenges and triumphs that shaped his career, particularly his journey with the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

--IANS

aa/