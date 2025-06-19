June 19, 2025 1:57 AM हिंदी

PGTI NexGen 2025: Teenager Vasu Sehgal shoots error-free 67 to storm into lead

Teenager Vasu Sehgal shoots error-free 67 to storm into lead on Day 2 of the PGTI NexGen event in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Ludhiana, June 18 (IANS) Teenager Vasu Sehgal of Chandigarh shot an error-free five-under 67 in round two to gain two spots and move into the lead at a total of eight-under 100 at the PGTI NEXGEN Imperial Golf Estate being played in Ludhiana. The 19-year-old Sehgal enjoyed a commanding three-shot lead.

Noida’s Lakshya Nagar too carded a bogey-free 67 that helped him rise 13 spots to tied second position at a total of five-under 103. Karnal’s Tushar Pannu, the overnight leader, signed for a 72 to also be placed tied second. Gurugram-based duo of Digraj Singh Gill (67) and Manish Thakran (68), along with Karnal’s Rohit Narwal (71), were tied for fourth at four-under 104.

The Imperial Golf Estate is a par-72 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round. The cut was declared at two-over 110. Forty professionals progressed to the third and final round.

Vasu Sehgal (33-67), who was overnight tied third and two shots off the lead, began well with two birdies on the first three holes. Vasu then went on to accumulate three consecutive birdies from the 10th through the 12th to end up with a flawless five-under for the day.

Sehgal, a winner of several titles at the junior level before turning professional in 2023, gave an excellent display of ball-striking and wedge play on Wednesday as he left himself three tap-in birdies and also made a couple of quality up-and-downs for birdies.

Vasu said, “I hit my approaches really well today and landed it close to the flag on many occasions. However, I wasn’t at my best with the putter today and missed a few putts out there. I’ve gone through some swing changes and club changes this year. I feel I’m now getting my game together.

“It’s been fun playing a professional event here at Imperial Great Estate for the first time. The professionals are enjoying the layout and the conditions of this course. The key in the final round for me will be hitting as many fairways and greens as possible.”

Teenager Vasu Sehgal shoots error-free 67 to storm into lead on Day 2 of the PGTI NexGen event in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen 2025: Teenager Vasu Sehgal shoots error-free 67 to storm into lead

