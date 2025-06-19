Sri Lanka fight back late after Rahim, Litton's show on rainy day

Galle, June 18 (IANS) What began as a continuation of Bangladesh's batting dominance on Day 2 at Galle turned sharply in the final session, as Sri Lanka clawed their way back into the contest with a flurry of wickets following a rain delay. At stumps, Bangladesh were 484 for the loss of 9 wickets — a significant total, but one that could have been even more imposing given their earlier position of strength.

The day belonged largely to three of Bangladesh’s seasoned campaigners — Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das — who collectively amassed 401 runs and constructed two commanding partnerships: 264 between Shanto and Mushfiqur, and 149 between Mushfiqur and Litton. By tea, Bangladesh looked set for a declaration-style score, possibly in the region of 600, with Mushfiqur inching closer to a double-century.

But the game turned dramatically after a two-hour rain interruption late in the afternoon. With moisture reintroduced to the surface, the pitch offered just enough for Sri Lanka’s bowlers, and seamer Milan Rathnayake took full advantage. The pacer, who had bowled tirelessly earlier with little success, suddenly found rhythm and reward, finishing with figures of 3 for 38 in 22.4 overs.

Rathnayake struck thrice in a decisive spell — cleaning up Jaker Ali with a sharp inswinger, drawing an edge from Nayeem Hasan, and then bowling Taijul Islam with one that nipped back. His breakthroughs, supported by Asitha Fernando’s scalps at both ends of the day, sparked a collapse that saw Bangladesh lose five wickets for just 61 runs in the final 20.4 overs.

Asitha had earlier dismissed Shanto for 148 to end the massive second-wicket stand and returned to trap Mushfiqur lbw for 163 — a dismissal that stood on the umpire’s call after a DRS review.

Debutant spinner Tharindu Rathnayake, who had been targeted throughout the innings, also got into the wickets column, removing a well-set Litton Das for 90 with a disciplined leg-stump line that induced a mistimed reverse sweep.

Until the weather broke, it was all Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's fielding had also let them down — they missed two run-out opportunities and dropped chances from both Mushfiqur and Litton. The latter had looked especially fluent, stroking elegant boundaries and attacking the spinners with confidence, especially in a brisk post-lunch passage of play.

With the pitch still relatively benign but showing signs of variable bounce and turn late in the day, Day 3 promises to be crucial. Sri Lanka will be hopeful of wrapping up the final Bangladesh wicket early and starting their response with renewed confidence after a morale-boosting evening session.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 484/9 in 151 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 163, Najmul Hossain Shanto 148, Litton Das 90; Milan Rathnayake 3-38, Asitha Fernando 3-80) against Sri Lanka

