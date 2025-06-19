‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) In the quiet hills of Shimla, where the pine-scented air carries whispers of devotion and dreams, an artist and her husband etched a story that now lives beyond canvas.

June 18 marks the birth anniversary of Hiraben Modi, the beloved mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lived with quiet grace for nearly a century. While this day invites remembrance, it also casts a gentle light on a singular moment of heartfelt connection.

Anu Yadav, a Himachali artist, was moved by something far more personal than politics when she heard the Prime Minister would be visiting Shimla. She later shared the precious memory through the “Modi Archive” X handle.

With her husband, she reflected on how to offer a meaningful gift to a man whose mother had shaped the leader the nation knows today. They chose to create a portrait, not of the Prime Minister alone, but of him with his mother. It was to be a tribute that spoke from the soul, a reflection of a bond that transcended time and stature. They painted the portrait in a single day, driven by emotion. But delivering it seemed impossible.

Amid the roaring crowd chanting his name and layers of protocol shielding him from the public, Anu stood with hope and the portrait raised high.

For a moment, that hope flickered as the convoy passed and the Prime Minister’s gaze turned elsewhere. Then, as if destiny had paused for breath, his eyes fell on the portrait.

The man, so often surrounded by ceremony, stepped beyond decorum. He broke protocol not for spectacle, but for memory, for the love of a mother whose absence still echoed in his heart. He accepted the portrait with moist eyes and grateful words.

In that instant, the barrier between leader and citizen faded. What remained was a son, touched by a tribute that honoured not only a mother’s memory, but the quiet tenderness of a shared journey.

“That painting is now more than art. It is a quiet testimony to affection and persistence. I cannot explain those moments in words,” Anu Yadav said.

The life story of Prime Minister Modi’s mother is a powerful reflection of endurance, sacrifice, and values rooted deeply in India’s cultural ethos.

Hiraben lived most of her life away from public view, devoted to simplicity and discipline. In modest circumstances, she raised six children with honesty, self-reliance, and compassion. These virtues, instilled early, would later define her son’s character and leadership.

Prime Minister Modi has often spoken about her enduring influence—her spiritual strength, unwavering discipline, and silent resilience. Though her life unfolded in the background, Hiraben’s values continue to inspire millions.

She stood as a silent pillar behind one of India’s most influential leaders—her legacy etched not in speeches or titles, but in the quiet strength that shaped a nation’s path.

--IANS

sktr/dan