June 18, 2025 11:51 PM हिंदी

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping, faces lengthy ban

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by the Football Association (FA), faces lengthy ban.

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association (FA) with a doping offence and now faces a potential ban for as long as up to four years.

Mudryk was provisionally suspended in November 2024 after failing a doping test. The Football Association contacted Chelsea on ‘an adverse finding in a routine urine test'. The substance found in his ‘A’ sample was reported to be Meldonium, a performance-enhancing drug that was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list on January 1, 2016.

"We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” a spokesperson of the FA told Telegraph Sport.

Mudryk joined Chelsea for a deal worth up to 89 Million Pounds, after beating London rivals Arsenal to his signature in January 2023. The Ukrainian had signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract deal, which will run until June 2031. Since joining the club, Mudryk has had an underwhelming impact on the club, having played 73 games whilst only racking up 10 goals and nine assists so far.

When placed under provisional suspension, Mudryk had denied any wrongdoing and was ‘shocked to hear the news’.

“This has come as a complete shock, as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and I am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened," read the statement by Mudryk at the time.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can," he added.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (women) at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina

Siddu Jonnalagadda (Photo Credit: PR)

Last schedule of Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' begins in Hyderabad

Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan U23 in an international friendly in Tursunzoda, Tajikistan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by the Football Association (FA), faces lengthy ban.

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping, faces lengthy ban

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karnataka, Maharashtra triumph in men's section on the opening day of 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup Hockey: Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karna, Maha triumph in men's on opening day