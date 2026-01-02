Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday set the house on fire on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Ananya Panday graced the latest episode of the streaming sketch reality show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The two called out red flags, green flags and relationship rules of this generation.

The actors unraveled that Gen Z actually wants from love, with the episode promising bold opinions, relatable chaos and answers that might just divide the internet.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover switches gears yet again to deliver a fresh dose of superstar satire, with viewers joking that even AI struggles to match his precision. The stage fills up fast with Kiku Sharda as Sona, the security lady, Krushna Abhishek as the dramatic Monalika, and Kartik Aaryan slipping back into Rooh Baba mode to face another bhoot.

Amid all the madness, the episode also taps into a fun Gen-Z versus millennial moment in Kapil’s Mastiverse. Ananya Panday reveals Chunky Panday’s masterplan, explaining that he believes turning up together means earning less, so the smarter move is for each family member to appear individually across ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ seasons and keep the money flowing, a logic that has the couch in splits.

With characters colliding and comedy stacking up, the episode leans fully into Kapil’s trademark masti, loud, layered and unapologetically entertaining.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ streams on Netflix.

Earlier, the actors graced the reality game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Giving the netizens an insight into the backstage fun the two ended up having with Big B, Kartik and Ananya dropped a video where the legendary actor is trying really hard to pronounce the name of their film "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri". Amitabh was seen practising the title like a tongue twister, while Kartik and Ananya tried to help. When Big B finally ended up getting the long title of their movie right, the three rejoiced with a "Yeahhhh".

During the episode, Ananya revealed how her presence on the show is probably a result of her family's manifestation.

