K’taka govt holds talks with sugarcane factory owners & growers; CM appeals to farmers to allow cane crushing

Belagavi, Oct 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar held day-long meetings at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday to resolve the issues of sugarcane growers.

He first held separate meetings with sugar factory owners and sugarcane growers, and then held a joint meeting of both factory owners and farmers. He later spoke to the media.

"We have discussed with sugar factory owners and sugarcane growers. We cannot decide without taking the Centre into confidence. Factory owners will not agree unless sugar MSP is increased. Farmers should allow cane crushing to happen. Otherwise, farmers themselves will face problems," he said.

"The committee constituted by the Central Government is coming to the state on October 29th; I will not take a hasty decision in a single day. We will take a decision after discussing once again with sugar factory owners, officials, the Central Government and the committee. I have appealed to farmers to cooperate for this," he said.

When asked if he is appealing not to protest, he said, "Why protest when we are on their side?"

When asked if he will write a letter to the Prime Minister, he said, "I have written a letter to the Prime Minister; I will also discuss with the Union Minister. I will meet the Maharashtra CM. All of us in our state have to take a decision together."

When asked whether he will give instructions to start sugar factories, he said, "I am appealing in this regard. Let cane crushing begin. Cane crushing has already started in Maharashtra. We should not allow our cane crop to go to Maharashtra. This will cause problems for farmers and the government."

Earlier, speaking in the meeting with sugarcane growers, the CM assured, "To provide a permanent solution to the problems of sugarcane growers, we have to put pressure on the Central Government along with the Maharashtra CM. This is being discussed.

When the Central Government committee comes to the state, I will come before it; I will speak on behalf of sugarcane growers."

"You have to understand the government's situation. We cannot give any relief until sugar MSP increases. This is not a matter to be decided in haste and emotion. Your voice will be my voice. I am on your side. You must understand my and the government's situation. We are ready to argue on your behalf," he reassured.

"We are discussing all the issues of farmers including sugarcane weighment, sugarcane transportation in today's meeting. Farmers should understand our financial situation. We are trying to convince the factory and the Central Government to give relief," he explained.

"I respected your struggle and met you myself in Kittur. At that time I had said that I would discuss with everyone and then discuss with you. Accordingly, I have called a meeting today. A severe drought has occurred. Due to rains in Maharashtra, the Krishna dam is full. Apart from that, no other dam is full," he said.

"There is a problem even for drinking water. Power generation has fallen, and power shortage is looming. It costs Rs 22,000 crore annually to provide free electricity to farmers' pump sets, Rs 7,000 crore for Gruha Jyothi, and due to increased power consumption this year in the backdrop of drought, an additional Rs 9,000 crore has to be paid.

Due to power shortage this year, people from Kerala have purchased electricity at Rs 23 and Rs 33 per unit," he explained the situation.

"Last year we discussed with factory owners and decided to give Rs 300. The electricity bill used for lift irrigation projects has to be paid. Your demand is not wrong. Diesel, fertiliser, and pesticide prices have increased. Sugar price has not increased. If we do politics and fight, we will not get a solution," he said.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Laxman Savadi, Chalavara Swamy, M.B. Patil, Santosh Lad, Rudrappa Lamani, S.S. Mallikarjun, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Aravind Bellad, MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, MLAs H.K. Patil, R.B. Thimmapur, farmer leaders Badagalapura Nagendra, Sunanda Jayaram, Chunappa Poojari, Kuruburu Shanthakumar were present.

--IANS

mka/dan