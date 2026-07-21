K'taka govt sets up SIT to probe alleged land encroachment by Art of Living Foundation, affiliates near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) In a major development, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to conduct a comprehensive probe into allegations of large-scale encroachment of government and public lands by the Art of Living Foundation and its affiliated entities in and around Kaggalipura village in Bengaluru South taluk.

The order, issued by the Revenue Department follows a report submitted by the Bengaluru Divisional Commissioner and observations made during surveys conducted by the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR), the order said.

According to the government order, the SIT will investigate alleged encroachments involving Survey No. 46 of Kaggalipura village and surrounding areas, including Agara and G.M. Palya villages.

The probe will cover the Art of Living Foundation, Ved Vignan Maha Vidya Peeth, Art of Living International Centre, Sumeru Global Services Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sumeru Infra Pvt. Ltd., and other individuals and entities named, the order said.

The government noted that surveys and land record examinations indicate that more than 290 acres of land, including government and public utility lands, may have been brought under the control of the organisation and its associates through lease arrangements, agreements, and other transactions over several decades.

The SIT has been tasked with examining allegations that: "Government lands were occupied through various lease agreements. Lands granted under specific conditions were transferred or controlled through sale deeds and agreements. Public utility lands and civic amenities were encroached upon through trusts and associated institutions. Illegal structures were constructed on government and public lands."

The order refers to an FIR registered against several office-bearers of the Art of Living Foundation, including founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and officials of affiliated organisations.

The FIR pertains to alleged encroachments in Survey Nos. 160, 164/1, 164/2, 150, and 137 of Kaggalipura village.

The government has also cited directions issued by the Karnataka High Court in September 2025, directing authorities to initiate legal action against encroachers and conduct surveys to identify encroached lands. However, officials reportedly faced resistance from local residents and persons associated with the organisation during attempts to carry out surveys.

The report further states that the alleged encroachments extend across Kaggalipura, Agara, and G.M. Palya villages, with government records indicating the presence of public roads, water bodies, streams, and "B-Kharab" lands within the area under dispute.

The government order highlights that 41 acres in Survey No. 46 were leased in 1985 at a nominal rate of Rs 500 per acre per year for a period of 40 years. While the lease expired in 2015, authorities allege that the land continues to be occupied and used by the organisation. Similarly, 19 acres in Survey No. 135 of G.M. Palya were leased in 2003 for 30 years, with seven years remaining on the lease period.

Based on preliminary findings, the government has observed that approximately 291 acres and 38 guntas of land are presently under the control of the organisation and its affiliates, including around 60 acres of government-leased land. It has also alleged violations of multiple lease conditions and land laws.

The SIT has been directed to: "Verify land records, lease deeds, and grant documents. Identify legal heirs and beneficiaries of land grants. Detect forged or fraudulent documents, if any.

"Examine compliance with lease conditions. Conduct fresh surveys using satellite imagery and geospatial data. Identify public roads, water bodies, and civic amenities within the disputed area.

"Hear all stakeholders, including the organisation and other respondents. Submit a final report to the government within three months."

The SIT has been constituted under the powers conferred by Section 195 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, and Section 8 of the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011.

The Revenue Department stated that the objective of the probe is to determine the extent of alleged encroachments, safeguard government and public lands, and recommend appropriate legal and administrative action based on the findings of the investigation.

--IANS

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