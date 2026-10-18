Karnataka Guv Sudha Yadav celebrates Navaratri with underprivileged girls, performs Kanya Pujan at Lok Bhavan

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Karnataka Governor Dr Sudha Yadav celebrated the auspicious occasion of Navaratri by performing the traditional Kanya Pujan with underprivileged and disadvantaged girl children at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Expressing her desire to celebrate the occasion with children from economically weaker sections, the Governor specially invited young girls from the Nagammanagar slum area in Gandhinagar to Lok Bhavan and participated in the traditional rituals with them on Sunday.

During the ceremony, Governor Yadav applied tilak on the foreheads of the girls and performed the rituals with due reverence, celebrating the divine feminine spirit symbolised by young girls during Navaratri.

Moving beyond the traditional ceremonial proceedings, the Governor also spent quality time with the children, sharing a special meal with them and interacting in a warm and informal manner. She mingled with the girls like a child herself and engaged them in cheerful conversations, creating an atmosphere of happiness, affection, and togetherness.

As part of the celebrations, she distributed school bags, books, and other stationery items among the children. She also blessed them and wished them a bright and successful future, emphasising the importance of education and opportunities in shaping their lives.

The special celebration reflected the Governor's message of love, compassion and care towards children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, said officials. By inviting girls from a slum settlement to Lok Bhavan, she sought to make the traditional Kanya Pujan more inclusive and meaningful, while highlighting the need to support children's education and overall well-being.

The event also spotlighted the significance of extending social care and encouragement to children who may have limited access to resources and opportunities.

The Chief Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer of the Karnataka Slum Development Board, along with the Governor's personal staff, were present during the occasion.

--IANS

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