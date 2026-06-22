Karnataka: Euthanasia activist elderly woman donates Rs 10 lakh for soldiers’ welfare

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) In a telling example of how devotion for motherland exceeds everything, an elderly woman from Karnataka’s Davanagere has donated her life savings to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ corpus fund, a government initiative that enables citizens to contribute to the fallen soldiers while protecting the nation.

KB Karibasamma, a noted school teacher and euthanasia activist, donated her pensions, savings and also the money raised from selling her own house.

The woman has herself been suffering from a life-threatening disease, cancer and has been waging a long campaign for euthanasia, gathering public support and pressing the government for facilitating the same for terminally ill people.

Euthanasia refers to those people who remain in a permanently vegetative state and suffer from irreversible medical conditions where further treatment could be ineffective, and allows the patients to die with dignity.

Karibasamma is a well-known euthanasia activist in the district, known for her ‘let die with dignity’ campaign, and now this gesture has raised her moral standing in society further, earning respect and praise from fellow residents.

She handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh from her accumulated savings to the 'Bharat Ke Veer' Corpus Fund and currently resides in an old-age home.

Karibasamma speaking to IANS said, “I wanted to give my life savings directly to Modi ji, but it seems I do not have that good fortune in my destiny. Because of this, my health is deteriorating day by day. Due to my health, I had also written a letter to PM Modi. I have given this to our city’s Deputy Commissioner Gangadhara Swamy."

She chose to donate her life savings to the soldiers’ welfare fund, rather than worrying about expenses for her own grave illness. She also received praise from the District Commissioner and MLC Dr Shivayogi Swami for the benevolent act.

Deputy Commissioner G.M. Gangadhara Swamy said, “Karibasamma has championed the cause of Euthanasia for years now; she has been writing letters to the government. I have been to her old age home. She said that she will give Rs 10 lakh to the Sainik Welfare fund. We are sending it to the Government of India."

Shivayogi Swamy, former MLC and former Chief Whip of the Legislative Council, said, “This is a deeply inspiring act. On behalf of everyone, on behalf of all the citizens and people of Davanagere, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Karibasamma. May we all take inspiration from this and do whatever we can to support and help our soldiers.”

He further informed, "Karibasamma has been my teacher. Today, she has done a very noble and inspiring deed. Her entire life's savings, which were just this single house. By selling that house, she accumulated Rs 6 lakh. Along with that, from the pension she receives after her retirement as a teacher, she saved another 4 lakh rupees. In total, Karibasamma's teacher has contributed Rs 10 lakh today for the welfare and benefit of India's soldiers and ex-servicemen.”

--IANS

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