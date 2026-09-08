Karnataka CM Shivakumar orders action against co-op society Secretary after 93 farmers’ crop insurance claims rejected (Lead)

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday directed officials to dismiss the Secretary of a cooperative society for allegedly failing to deposit crop insurance premiums paid by farmers with the District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank, resulting in the rejection of insurance claims of 93 farmers.

Shivakumar issued the direction after a farmer from Ittanahalli village in Jewargi taluk of Belagavi district approached him and complained that the insurance premiums paid by the farmers through a self-help society had not been remitted to the DCC Bank. As a result, the farmers had received messages informing them that their crop insurance claims had been rejected.

The Chief Minister, who was on a surprise visit to the Yeshwanthpur APMC market here early in the morning, examined the list of farmers who had paid their insurance premiums and directed officials to take action against the society secretary for the alleged negligence.

During his visit, Shivakumar interacted with onion, garlic, potato, and coconut growers, traders and mandi owners at the market and sought details about the problems faced by farmers.

The Chief Minister questioned farmers about several issues, including whether they were being stopped by police while transporting their produce, whether they were receiving payments on time, whether market intermediaries were charging commissions, the cost of cultivation per acre and whether their produce was being weighed accurately.

He also personally checked the weighing of onions at the market.

Farmers told Shivakumar that traders in markets in Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Vijayapura charged commissions of Rs 8 to Rs 10, while traders at the Yeshwanthpur APMC market did not charge them a commission. This, they said, was one of the reasons they preferred bringing their produce to Yeshwanthpur.

The farmers also said inadequate rainfall this year had severely affected onion production. Normally, they harvest around 150 to 200 bags of onions per acre, but this year the yield had fallen to around 50 bags.

They said excessive rainfall could also cause onions to rot in the fields, while transporting the produce to the market could become economically unviable if prices failed to cover transportation costs.

A farmer from Challakere taluk in Chitradurga district told the Chief Minister that although he had paid Rs 6,500 per hectare towards crop insurance, he had not received any benefit under the scheme.

After hearing the complaint, Shivakumar directed officials to collect the farmer’s details and examine the matter.

Several farmers appreciated Shivakumar for visiting the APMC market and listening to their grievances.

"Over the last 30 years, no Minister or Chief Minister has come to the market to enquire about farmers’ problems. It is very satisfying to see you personally visiting the market and reviewing the situation," a farmer told him.

Shivakumar also interacted with mandi traders and asked them how much they were paying to the APMC.

One trader said they were paying 60 paise for every Rs 100, while another said the payment was Rs 1 for every Rs 100.

The Chief Minister warned traders against collecting any additional amount from farmers.

“If anyone is collecting more money, inform me. I will take action against them,” he said.

Shivakumar also raised concerns about traders who purchase agricultural produce directly from farmers without bringing it to the APMC market.

He said some traders allegedly fix a price and then manipulate the weight while purchasing produce directly from farmers.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that traders purchasing directly from farmers do not resort to any manipulation in weighing the produce.

During his interaction with Anjanappa, an onion farmer from Hosahatti village in Kudligi, Shivakumar asked about the availability of water for cultivation.

The farmer said he had constructed a house on his agricultural land and had applied three times for an electricity connection, but had not received one. He added that several other houses in the area were facing a similar problem.

Shivakumar directed officials to collect the details and assured the farmer that the issue would be resolved.

“You need not worry. Electricity connections will be provided to everyone,” he said, adding that people facing such problems could submit applications during his public service programmes.

The Chief Minister also enquired whether the women in the farmers’ families were receiving Rs 2,000 per month and 10 kg of rice under the State government’s guarantee schemes. The farmers said they were receiving the benefits and that the schemes had provided them considerable relief.

After the inspection, CM Shivakumar posted a video of the surprise visit on his X handle, captioning it: "Responding to the Voice of Farmers and Traders".

--IANS

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