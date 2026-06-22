June 23, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

K’taka: Shivakumar accepts Kumaraswamy challenge on Bidadi project debate

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) In a significant development, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has responded to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s challenge for a public debate on the controversial Bidadi Township Project proposed near Bengaluru by inviting him for a formal discussion at his office in Vidhana Soudha.

Shivakumar wrote to Kumaraswamy on Monday, extending an invitation for a detailed discussion on the project.

In the letter addressed to the Union Minister, Shivakumar stated: “I am eager to discuss with you the Bidadi Township project that was initiated during your tenure. I invite you and five members of your team to my office in Vidhana Soudha on June 26 at 11 a.m. for a detailed discussion.”

The move comes in response to Kumaraswamy’s recent challenge seeking a public debate on the township project, which has sparked political controversy in the state.

The development is expected to generate considerable interest in Karnataka’s political circles, with both leaders having exchanged sharp remarks over the proposed township and the acquisition of agricultural land for the project.

Earlier, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy challenged Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to a public debate on the controversial Bidadi Township Project proposed near Bengaluru, asserting that farmers were opposed to the project.

Addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy said Shivakumar should come for a public debate on whether the farmers were in agreement with the project.

He added that he was free whenever Shivakumar was ready, noting that while the Chief Minister might be busy until midnight, he himself had already asked him to spare some time for the issue.

He stressed that women and senior citizens had been staging a dharna for the last 450 days and suggested they could go there as well.

Alleging that the project would not benefit the public, Kumaraswamy claimed that nothing would materialise from it except the filling of Shivakumar’s pockets.

He also announced legal action against the project, stating that a legal team had been formed to examine all aspects of the issue and that within the next two to three days, they would approach the court with all relevant documents.

Referring to Congress leaders’ confidence about returning to power in 2028, Kumaraswamy remarked that they were declaring the Congress government would return to power in 2028, but should first be prepared to go to jail.

He said he did not know how many would face consequences, but noted that they had already opened an office in Bengaluru’s Nagarabhavi locality.

He urged them to first set Bengaluru right, adding that he was ready for any challenge and had never allowed anyone to loot public resources.

He acknowledged that the township proposal originated during his tenure as Chief Minister, but maintained that it never progressed beyond the preliminary stage.

--IANS

mka/dan

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