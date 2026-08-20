Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Tan Tana Tan’ look came together with a velvet bodysuit and metal bolero

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) National Award-winning fashion designer Neeta Lulla takes a trip down memory lane, recalling how Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor’s iconic look for the song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from the 1997 blockbuster “Judwaa” was made, with a velvet bodysuit and a striking metal bolero bringing the quintessential 90s glam look to life.

Lulla took to Instagram a video on Instagram, where she talked about bringing Karisma’s look as Mala in the song to life.

She said: “This particular picture brought back memories of my work in Judwaa 1, or, back then, it was just called Judwaa, where they were filming a song on Karisma on stage, and this song required uber-stylish and glam outfits.

Talking about the fashion back then, Lulla said: “In the ’90s, bodysuits with Doc Martens shoes were very much in trend.”

She added: “So, we created this velvet bodysuit for Karishma but couldn’t find a bolero or a jacket that worked with it. When Karishma came home I used to work from home then for fittings, she said, ‘Open out your cupboard, let’s see what you have.’”

The designer recalled finding her metal bolero, a short, open-front jacket with shiny gold, silver, or gunmetal finishes.

“We found my metal bolero in my cupboard, and I’d never even thought about it. I didn’t remember that this was something I could use. We paired it with the bodysuit, and that was the look that was created.”

In the caption, she mentioned that she wanted Karisma’s look to be edgy and effortlessly ahead of its time.

Lulla wrote in the caption: “..When styling meant taking risks, not following rules. When I styled Karisma Kapoor for Judwaa’s Tan Tana Tan song, I wanted the look to feel fresh, edgy and effortlessly ahead of its time. It was styling with instinct, attitude and a willingness to experiment, the kind of fashion that made Karishma’s Judwaa movie looks uber-stylish, contemporary and unforgettable.”

Judwaa is an action comedy film, directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha with Kader Khan, Dalip Tahil, Shakti Kapoor, Deepak Shirke, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Mukesh Rishi in supporting roles.

It is a remake of the Telugu film Hello Brother, which in turn is inspired from the HongKong action comedy film Twin Dragons starring Jackie Chan, which too was a remake of Ranjit Mallick's Bengali film Shathe Shathyang.

--IANS

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